Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Phil Gifford: What made Sir Murray Halberg so special

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Sir Murray Halberg died at the age of 89. Photo / Photosport

Sir Murray Halberg died at the age of 89. Photo / Photosport

Sir Murray Halberg is in the callroom at the Olympic Stadium in Rome with the other finalists in the 1960 Games 5000 metres.

“I looked around,” he’d say many years later, “and I realised I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport