Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: The Olympics should (probably) be called off, but I'm as excited as ever

4 minutes to read
I don't think I've ever looked forward to an Olympics as much as I am to Tokyo 2021, says Phil Gifford. Photo / Getty Images.

I don't think I've ever looked forward to an Olympics as much as I am to Tokyo 2021, says Phil Gifford. Photo / Getty Images.

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

OPINION:

Should the Olympic Games in Tokyo be called off? Possibly.

Will they be called off? Not a chance.

The Olympics are a sporting landslide that history shows can literally only be cancelled by a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.