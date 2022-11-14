Phil Gifford: The mystery the All Blacks must unpick before England test

The All Blacks celebrate a try during their comeback victory over Scotland. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Six talking points from the All Black’ comeback victory over Scotland.

Invasion of the body snatchers

In broad daylight, rugby had its own zombie apocalypse in Edinburgh.

When a team leads 14-0 after eight minutes, as the All Blacks did, who would imagine they’d need a last quarter comeback to beat Scotland 31-23? Just what turned the dynamic, accurate All Blacks who began the game, into the penalty leaking, scrum buckling, breakdown fumbling team on the field between the ninth and the 62nd minute is a mystery New Zealand will be working to unpick this week before the test at Twickenham with England.

Does this make England favourites?

No. This wasn’t the best All Blacks team available, just as the team that stuttered against Japan wasn’t. England whipping Japan 52-13 was impressive, but the fearless tackling Japan offered against New Zealand in Tokyo was replaced by a defensive line that made tissue paper look strong.

The test at Twickenham will define the All Black season, and right now, if they can find their game that beat Wales, I’d narrowly lean to New Zealand to win.

Let’s hear it for Scotland

There was a lot to admire in Scotland’s attempt to break their All Blacks drought. Top of the bravo list was their willingness to run the ball, and the speed and skill of their back three, fullback Stuart Hogg and wings, Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham. Graham is, as they say in Hawick where he comes from, a wee firecracker, the same weight and just an inch taller than Aaron Smith, but so gutsy, hard-working, and utterly fearless — he’s basically a honey badger in a footy jersey.

The big question

2022 Autumn International, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland 13/11/2022 Scotland vs New Zealand New Zealand's Dalton Papalii and Scotland's Rory Sutherland Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Craig Watson

Dalton Papali’i was the Scottish media’s man of the match, and few would argue. What’s a summer long task for the All Black selectors now is whether they keep the faith they’ve had in captain Sam Cane. It’s not a crowded limb, but I’d still go with Cane, for his experience, character, and the grafting abilities his more virulent critics refuse to believe exist.

Walking the walk

Mark Telea’s debut for the All Blacks was sublime. As well as two well taken tries, there was proof that his ability to break tackles that we’ve seen in provincial and Super rugby does translate to the test arena. He looked so at home that if he’s picked to play against England it wouldn’t be a risk.

The big return

As it is with the wings, the All Blacks’ stocks at hooker are brimming. Just when it seemed Samisoni Taukei’aho had eclipsed Codie Taylor the veteran Crusader has all of his mojo back. Regardless of who starts and who finishes a game, the No 2 jersey is in good hands.