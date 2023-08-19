Voyager 2023 media awards

Rugby

Phil Gifford: The huge implications for rugby if Owen Farrell cleared

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
World Rugby says it will appeal against the decision to overturn Owen Farrell's red card. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Rugby has often had image problems.

In New Zealand, feelings once ran so high over contact with apartheid-era South Africa that Brian Lochore, the coach of our first World Cup team, had them billeted

