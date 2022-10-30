Phil Gifford: The Black Ferns were a better watch than the All Blacks

The Black Ferns celebrate a try against Wales. Photo / Getty

Phil Gifford lists seven talking points from the rugby weekend.

Battle of the brands

What rugby fan wasn’t interested in seeing whether it was the Black Ferns or the All Blacks who turned on the best spectacle?

As I discovered, the contrast between the World Cup quarter-final in Whangārei, an exuberant 55-3 demolition of Wales by the Ferns, and the weird, error-plagued, 38-31 All Blacks win over Japan in Tokyo, was a case of “Hello day, have you met night?”

There were flashes of All Blacks magic, but flashes were all they were. Both sides kicked relentlessly, and the error rate was huge.

The Ferns made a few mistakes too, but mostly they were exciting, daring, and looking like a group on the fun ride of a lifetime.

It could be the worst news

I’ll reserve judgement on the All Blacks until they start what will no doubt be their best line-up against Wales next weekend.

Of far more concern than the disjointed team performance, and the amount of often aimless kicking in Tokyo, is how the wheels of rugby justice now grind over the red carding of Brodie Retallick.

His charge into Japanese flanker Kazuki Himeno’s neck would have been a yellow, rather than a red card, in most games this year, but all the All Blacks can hope for at the moment is that Retallick, a man who has the vast experience of 99 tests, and still retains the pace to dash 20 metres for a try, will be available for the three huge challenges that lie ahead in Britain.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane in action against Japan. Photo / Photosport





The bright side of life

You had to search, but there were some bright spots in the generally lacklustre effort by the All Blacks.

Codie Taylor has found his rhythm again, which is a huge boost to the hooking stocks. Sevu Reece reminded me how tough, strong and hard-working he is. And Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, given his chance, looked at home in an international rugby midfield.

Talent in the coaching box

The rise of Japan is based on an increasingly potent mix of hugely committed local players - like flanker Himeno and first-five Takuya Yamasawa - gifted imports, like captain Michael Leitch, Christchurch’s golden gift to Japanese rugby, and world-class coaching, which saw Jamie Joseph, Tony Brown, and John Mitchell swapping views in the Japanese coaching box.

The institutional knowledge three former All Blacks (and one former All Blacks coach) bring to the job means Japan, as New Zealand just found, pose a threat to any test side in the world.

Wahine power

A determination to keep the ball in play is what makes the Black Ferns such a delight to watch, as is the fact they’ve got rugby intelligence. Once they’ve found a potential weak spot, they hone in on it like heat-seeking missiles.

What was just as impressive in Whangārei as the stunning speed and awareness of field position from players like second-five Theresa Fitzpatrick and fullback Ruby Tui, was the power of the tight forwards.

That strength was epitomised by hooker Luka Connor, whose drive to the first of her two tries was the stuff of legend. Three big Welsh forwards grimly tried to stop her but Connor, like a Mac truck shifting down a gear, shunted them all back and back until she was planting the ball over the line.

Ruby Tui of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The energiser bunny?

Sarah Hirini is one of the all-time great sevens players. She has terrific ball-handling abilities, and immaculate instincts for the right lines to run.

But in the 15-a-side game what’s even more notable is how she relishes physical contact, whether bashing upfield with the ball, or making jarring tackles. The quarter-final was her most vibrant performance of the World Cup.

Dare to dream

If the Black Ferns reach the final, or win it, it’ll be one of the great sporting achievements by a New Zealand team. France and England have both had professional international teams for three years. The Black Ferns first full-time professional contracts were signed in February.