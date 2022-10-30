Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: The Black Ferns were a better watch than the All Blacks

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
The Black Ferns celebrate a try against Wales. Photo / Getty

The Black Ferns celebrate a try against Wales. Photo / Getty

Phil Gifford lists seven talking points from the rugby weekend.

Battle of the brands

What rugby fan wasn’t interested in seeing whether it was the Black Ferns or the All Blacks who turned on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport