The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

Phil Gifford runs through his six talking points from the first test between the All Blacks and Ireland at Eden Park.

Still the same

At a function before the test with Ireland at Eden Park former All Blacks centre Joe Stanley was unequivocal. "Rugby hasn't changed that much. Whoever wins the forward battle will win the game."

In recent losses to Ireland the All Blacks have been out-muscled, as they were by England at Yokohama at the 2019 World Cup. At Eden Park, individual brilliance from people like Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea, and Aaron Smith put big points on the board, but the most pleasing aspect of the All Blacks' 42-19 victory was that they matched power with power at the breakdowns and collisions.

Ireland are a very good team, but their second-half fightback was foiled by ferocious physicality in the All Blacks defensive line. Crossing the line five times, but being denied tries five times, involved some good fortune for New Zealand, but mostly showed that in 2022 these All Blacks are sick of being pushed around.

Second time's the charm

There were many candidates for man of the match, but my pick was Scott Barrett. The last time he was moved to flanker, in the dreaded Yokohama loss to England, he was subbed at halftime.

By contrast, at Eden Park he was a force of nature. His tackle count, with 19 successful tackles out of 22 attempts, was terrific, but even those impressive figures didn't fully reflect the ferocity he brought to the task. And his commitment never flagged. In the 79th minute he made two tackles in the space of 30 seconds.

Coach Ian Foster was dead right when he said after the game that when Barrett thought about his experiences as a flanker in the All Blacks jersey he'd remember the Eden Park game, "not that other one".

A win helped Cane quiet any criticism. Photo / Getty

Peace in our time?

The All Blacks have sworn that the massive expectations New Zealand rugby followers have for them are actually a help.

But no matter how positive the team's attitude is, there can't help but have been a huge feeling of relief after Saturday's convincing victory.

Captain Sam Cane has been getting criticism similar to that dished out to Reuben Thorne when he was skipper in the lead up to the 2003 World Cup. Unless you're a robot, constant suggestions you're not the best player in your position has to get tiresome.

A decade after the '03 Cup Thorne told me: "The selectors thought [I was the best No 6] and chose me, but it wasn't universal. That does make it harder for a captain I think. I was certainly aware of it."

Another win in Dunedin and the critical wolves will at least be held back from the All Blacks' door.

No wonder Dunedin's sold out

The second test in Dunedin shapes as a classic. Ireland fought to the last gasp at Eden Park, and have a week to do nothing but work, brood and prepare for the contest.

As Ireland's coach Andy Farrell pointed out, the weather's always fine with a covered stadium. If the Irish game plan, which on Farrell's watch is more expansive than it was with Joe Schmidt, is to flourish, then under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium is the perfect place for it to do so.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo / Getty

Check his passport

Farrell is as articulate as any coach in international rugby, but in the course of his insightful press conference at Eden Park there was one truly bizarre element.

He was careful not to overtly bag the officiating in the test, but went to some lengths to note that "down here" there seemed to be a different way to referee what was happening at the breakdown.

Which would make sense if an Australian or a Kiwi had the whistle at Eden Park. In fact referee Karl Dickson was born, bred and lives in England.

Meeting a legend

The most heartwarming moment after the test was provided by prop George Bower, who told a media pack that scrum-coaching guru Mike Cron had a session with the All Blacks during the week. What did Cron actually say to him? "Not much," said Bower, in a tone that mixed delight with awe, "but here's the best scrum coach in the world, and he was talking to me."