After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

Phil Gifford raises seven talking points after the All Blacks' 35-23 victory over South Africa in Johannesburg.

Any change of heart about Ian Foster?

It seems clear from Ian Foster's statement at Ellis Park (that he has "no idea" if he'll be coaching the All Blacks against the Pumas in a fortnight), that there's no guarantee the quality of the All Blacks' win will be enough to save his job.

It would be extraordinary if, after a victory at what most people would concede would be, along with Eden Park, the most difficult place in the world to win a test, Foster was fired.

It may happen, but how much of a temptation will it be for New Zealand Rugby to wait and see how the All Blacks play at home against Argentina, who smashed an admittedly under-strength Wallabies 48-17, just after the All Blacks won in South Africa?

All Blacks coach Ian Foster's future remains in limbo. Photo / Photosport

Who makes the call?

What's fascinating now is whether online angst will have any influence on a final decision, which will be made by the board of NZR, not by Robinson or NZR officials.

The public criticism of Foster, captain Sam Cane, and this All Black team that Sir Graham Henry has called distasteful and mean-spirited hasn't stopped.

Yes, the All Blacks were that good

We discovered that the scarily large Springbok forwards carry a bit too much of that bulk around their waist and on their butts. It wasn't the visiting All Blacks who, in the second half, were gasping in the low levels of oxygen in the Johannesburg air. It was the home team.

But the test wasn't won because the Boks played badly. The All Blacks turned on the performance the black jersey deserves.

The huge improvement in maul defence, with the tight five, notably Sam Whitelock, stopping the Springboks in their tracks, meant that at last there was a platform for the All Blacks to work off.

Man of the Match

Rieko Ioane made a welcome return to the spotlight. Photo / Photosport

Rieko Ioane made the Energiser bunny look lazy with his dynamic defence, and he was a constant menace running the ball, so his choice as official man of the match was fitting.

But if there had been a silver medal, it would surely have gone to Richie Mo'unga. Given the sort of decent, front-foot ball the All Black forwards hadn't supplied all season, Mo'unga provided a masterclass at first-five. There was one massive blunder in the 57th minute when he was caught inside his 22, the ball was turned over, and Makazole Mapimpi streaked down the wing to score. But in the other 79 minutes Mo'unga got everything right.

We've seen the future

It was almost a given that hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho would be happy to smash all day into the Springboks' defensive line. What was even more impressive was how, when clear thinking and accuracy was required as he threw to the lineout, he reacted as coolly as if he was at training; not just metres away from a hostile crowd on the noisy verge of hysteria.

Samisoni Taukei'aho was the image of cool under pressure against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

One cheer for the ref

There were moments of frustration when some of English referee Luke Pearce's advantages threatened to be longer than 'War And Peace'. But if he was pedantic at scrum time, at least his decisions were decisive, and didn't involve reset after reset. And he firmly chased up the puffed Boks when they tried to delay setting lineouts.

November shapes as the danger month

Let's look on the bright side and hope that Ellis Park marks a turning point for the 2022 All Blacks. I know they lost to the Pumas 25-15 in 2020, but the next two times the All Blacks played Argentina they won 38-0 and 36-13.

So if the All Blacks take their Ellis Park form into the tests with Argentina in Christchurch and Hamilton, the Pumas should be disposed of. And the Bledisloe Cup test late next month at Eden Park, given the signs of disarray in the Wallabies, may not be as big a challenge as it seemed a month ago.

But in November the All Blacks play Wales and Scotland, and finish at Twickenham against England, whose crafty coach, Eddie Jones, was watching their every move live at Ellis Park. The last test of the year shapes as a classic.