Argentina and Australia clash for Rugby Championship points. Photo / Getty

What a difference a week makes in the Rugby Championship.

Argentina earned their biggest ever victory over Australia today with a seven tries to two 48-17 thrashing in San Juan.

Two weeks into the Rugby Championship and it's a win and a loss for all four teams, with Argentina the surprise tournament leaders on points difference.

It was Argentina's seventh win over Australia and their first since 2018. The hosts scored four tries in the first half to take a 26-10 lead and finished off the job with two late tries to score their most ever points against the Wallabies.

It was an impressive turnaround after losing 41-26 last week. The Pumas now head to Australia for a week of preparation ahead of for their next test against the All Blacks in Christchurch on August 27.