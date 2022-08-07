Manukau celebrate their victory in the Gallaher Shield final over Ponsonby. Photo / Photosport

Manukau Rovers' thrilling comeback Gallaher Shield premier club rugby triumph at Eden Park will energise the Mangere-based club for years to come.

That's the view of Boa Athu, a key member of the club's coaching staff that plotted the 20-18 defeat of 35-times champions Ponsonby in a nail-biter on Saturday.

A second half try from No 8 Neta Matakaiongo briefly put Manukau ahead 17-15, only for Ponsonby skipper Wiseguy Faiane to brilliantly pot a 55m penalty on the angle to put his team back in front.

But Manukau have been the comeback kings of club rugby all season and this was again the case as Faletoi Peni converted a 40m penalty – his fifth of the match - in the last minute to seal the win.

"This means everything to us down south, especially for the club's old boys who have stood firm through thick and thin," Athu said, noting it had been 49 years since their last title win.

"You couldn't have asked for better theatre for the 100th presentation of the Gallaher Shield.

"Nobody gave us a chance early in the season, but it shows anything is possible once you get to the semifinals.

"We are a community club and this will galvanise everyone to get more involved."

Manukau were escorted home from Eden Park by four Harley Davidsons, while residents lined the sidewalk down Viscount St and into the packed Manukau Rovers clubrooms car park.

"It was surreal. I've never seen the clubrooms so full, so many smiling faces. This was everything we stand for."

Ponsonby had the consolation of beating College Rifles 23-18 in the Premier Development final, to win the George Nicholson Trophy.