Sport

Phil Gifford: Remembering Olsen Filipaina, a beautiful man

5 minutes to read
Olsen Filipaina poses during a portrait session at Leichhardt Oval. Photo / Getty Images.

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

Olsen Filipaina, a quietly spoken, considerate, deeply humble man, should be remembered forever as a pioneer for Pasifika players in Australian professional rugby league.

On the field Filipaina, who was just 64 when he

