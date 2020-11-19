Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Keith Quinn tweet reminder of how far we've come

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Full Interview: Sam Cane speaks out about the All Blacks' form in 2020. Video / Sky Sport
Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

OPINION:

Keith Quinn no doubt learned a valuable lesson during the week. If you're an old guy going online, get a grandkid to check it out first, to see if he or she picks up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.