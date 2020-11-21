Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Five thoughts on Wallabies-Argentina aka the worst test of 2020

5 minutes to read

Reece Hodge kicked five penalties but missed a potential late game winner. Photosport

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

Five thoughts on the worst test of 2020, and a pat on the back for local rugby.

1) Put this Pumas-Wallabies test on a video loop and the world will never need sleeping pills again

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.