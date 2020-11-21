Tri Nations rugby: Wallabies and Pumas play out draw as All Blacks stay top of Tri Nations

The Pumas backed up their first win over the All Blacks with a 15-15 draw against the Wallabies in Newcastle on Saturday night.

The draw leaves all three Tri Nations teams on six points, with New Zealand top on points differential, although Argentina have a game in hand.

Australia dominated territory and possession in the first half but Argentina, looking to win back-to-back games in the Southern Hemisphere competition for the first time, again defended superbly to keep the hosts tryless, while Australia were left ruing mistakes as impatience and continual errors broke down multiple forward surges.

The Wallabies ramped up the pressure either side of the break and and hooker Julian Montoya was sin-binned early in the second half after the Pumas conceded a string of penalties close to their own tryline.

The boot of Reece Hodge pushed Australia out to a 15-6 lead but the Pumas wrested back the initiative as Nicolas Sanchez levelled the scores at 15-15.

Hodge had a late chance to snatch victory for the Wallabies but missed with his 78th-minute penalty — just as he did in the first Bledisloe test last month.

Jordan Petaia of Australia looks dejected after the Wallabies' Tri Nations draw with Argentina. Photo / Getty

The miss was Hodge's first of the night, while Sanchez also kicked five penalties from six attempts, and has scored all 40 of his team's points in their first two Tri Nations tests.

The draw was the second between the Wallabies and Pumas, 33 years after the first in Buenos Aires.

Here's how the game unfolded: