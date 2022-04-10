Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Five talking points from Super Rugby Pacific

4 minutes to read
The Blues are on fire and ready to take on the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

With the Blues on fire and Ardie Savea speechless, the weekend of Super Rugby Pacific had plenty of talking points.

In Christchurch they're circling the wagons

Mark down Good Friday night for a game

