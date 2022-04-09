Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown faces extended injury break

4 minutes to read
The Blues thrashed the Chiefs 25-0 on Saturday night. Video / Sky Sport

The Blues thrashed the Chiefs 25-0 on Saturday night. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown could be set for an extended spell on the sideline after suffering another shoulder injury in the Chiefs' dispiriting loss to the Blues.

Lienert-Brown left Waikato Stadium clutching his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.