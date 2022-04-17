Phil Gifford: Five talking points from Super Rugby Pacific

Aaron Smith had gripes with the officiating in the Highlanders' loss to the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents his talking point from the latest round of Super Rugby Pacific.

Robbed? Certainly not of the win

Highlanders captain Aaron Smith used the word "robbed" about refereeing decisions after his team lost 22-21 to the Hurricanes in Dunedin.

To be fair to Smith, he was less agitated about the last-gasp dive for a try by Highlanders prop Saula Ma'u being ruled out, and rightly so. It wasn't a try.

For a start, referee Angus Mabey had a perfect view as Ma'u dived for the line. He was crouched in the end-goal area, with Ma'u directly in front of him. Then replays showed Mabey was right when he ruled Ma'u hadn't grounded the ball on or over the line at the first or second attempt.

But as Smith noted, the black eye suffered by Highlanders flanker Gareth Evans was more problematic, as only one angle was captured.

Aaron Paterson, the Television Match Official, didn't have the usual multitude of angles to examine.

There was definitely some contact between Canes hooker Asafo Aumua and Evans, which saw a substantial bruise pop up under Evans' right eye.

Whether that one piece of video captured enough for Aumua to be punished may yet be decided by a judicial hearing.

The game rugby needed

"I've played test matches where it wasn't that intense," said first five-eighth Beauden Barrett after the Blues had beaten the Crusaders 27-23 in Christchurch on Friday.

Barrett performed at his World Player of the Year level, whether scorching nearly 60m to set up a try for Finlay Christie in the 21st minute, or directing the Blues defence with icy calm in what was a fiercely fought, world-class game.

At a time when Super Rugby Pacific is losing the public's affection - a crowd of just 11,000 watched in Christchurch - this was not only a breakthrough victory for the Blues after an 18-year drought in Christchurch, but also a match full of rugby gold.

Dalton Papalii joined with Rieko Ioane in making this match-saving tackle. Photo / Getty

Finding a reason to run

Blues captain Dalton Papalii continued his terrific form, his dynamic game including a stunning 30m sprint, shrugging off two tackles along the way, for a 31st-minute try.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said Papalii wasn't the fastest forward in the Blues at training, but "put him out on the grass" and he could fly.

If any more proof was needed, it came in the closing minute, when he was the next man after Rieko Ioane to hunt down and tackle Crusader Dominic Gardiner into touch, and save the game for the Blues.

Rule one: Be disciplined

Early in the season, there were times when scenes of MacDonald in the coaches' box were a perfect illustration of brain-aching frustration, triggered by occasional lapses in concentration on the field.

If there's one massive improvement in the Blues as the Super season has gone on, it's how, whether in timing a pass or holding a defensive line, the Blues are now mirroring the control and discipline MacDonald brought to his own stellar playing career.

Chase Tiatia and the Chiefs played exciting attacking rugby in Hamilton. Photo / Getty

A promise kept

Before the Chiefs played Moana Pasifika in Hamilton, their coach Clayton McMillan made the bold statement that "our identity isn't just about mauling" but about "trying to play a more courageous and entertaining style of rugby".

So let's hear it for the man, because the Chiefs' 45-12 defeat of Moana fulfilled his promise.

Not only were rolling mauls at lineouts kept to a minimum, but it was also quickly clear that in general play, the preferred option was to run the ball rather than kick it.

There were many highlights, but the 51st-minute try to Alex Nankivell, where he gathered in a kick ahead by flying wing Etene Nanai-Seturo, was a dazzling rugby Nirvana moment.