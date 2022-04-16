Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: Why Jordie Barrett is the answer to All Blacks' midfield problems

5 minutes to read
Jordie Barrett has the tools to succeed in the All Blacks midfield, writes Paul Lewis. Photo / Photosport

Jordie Barrett has the tools to succeed in the All Blacks midfield, writes Paul Lewis. Photo / Photosport

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

When Jordie Barrett declared he wanted to play in the All Blacks' midfield, many thought it a bad idea.

He is one of the world's top fullbacks, performing well; if it ain't broken… But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.