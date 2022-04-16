Paul Lewis: Why Jordie Barrett is the answer to All Blacks' midfield problems

Jordie Barrett has the tools to succeed in the All Blacks midfield, writes Paul Lewis. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

When Jordie Barrett declared he wanted to play in the All Blacks' midfield, many thought it a bad idea.

He is one of the world's top fullbacks, performing well; if it ain't broken… But in the space of two matches, Barrett has taken a confident step towards his preferred position in his preferred team.

Much has already been made of his full-throttle runs into cluttered and clattering midfield defences - but it's his work when the opposition has the ball that has resonated. Against the Chiefs and Crusaders, when they had the ball, Barrett would often head back to his old position or to the wing, waiting for the kick.

His total running metres (not just those with the ball) would have been interesting. Barrett covered copious ground, not just in that headlong probing of defences but in getting to the backfield, fielding the ball and either running it back or using his long kicking skills; one example earned his team a 50/22.

By my count, he carried the ball up 15 times against the Crusaders and made the incision that led to the Hurricanes' first try. He was a major influence, roving round the field looking for work and made some telling tackles on All Blacks loose forwards Ethan Blackadder and Cullen Grace. It was a man of the match performance – and a bit of a two-in-one deal; you get a second-five and a second fullback.

Let's not forget: this was against the Chiefs and the Crusaders. The latter might not look their formidable selves this season – they probably should have lost the match against the Hurricanes to go with their defeat by the Blues – but they remain one of New Zealand rugby's most exacting tests.

Jordie Barrett in action against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Offensively, the exciting thing about Barrett is his height. He hasn't thrown a lot of offloads yet – he managed just the one against the Crusaders – but the potential for it at test level is plainly there.

His timing is good too. The All Blacks' midfield looks a bit threadbare at the moment – Jack Goodhue is only just returning from a long injury break; Anton Lienart-Brown is just heading out on one. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is still largely untried, Quinn Tupaea's sophomore season is not going as well as his rookie year and Brayden Ennor is yet to recover his pre-injury attacking form.

Barrett's other standout asset is his long-range goalkicking. It's why Ardie Savea's decision to shun a penalty kick to go for a lineout and a mauling try at the end of the Hurricanes-Crusaders match was so wrong. You've a goalkicker capable of lobbing them over from 60 metres – kick the goal, achieve golden point and then use Barrett's 60m ability again.

It didn't say much for Savea's captaincy. Barrett had kicked four out of five shots at goal (the fifth hit the posts). For all those thinking that I'm being wise after the event, they should have been in my living room at the time and heard me shouting at the TV; Savea had wisely turned down lineout drives for points earlier in the match. Why not then?

Jordie Barrett kicks a goal for the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

The other potentially pleasing thing about the Barrett positional shift is that it allows Will Jordan to take over at fullback. He was pressing hard even before Barrett made the switch to the midfield – and the 15 jersey gives Jordan the best opportunities to operate his sinuous running and apply that telling speed. Against the Blues, he was clearly their sharpest blade; if he'd been involved more right at the death, the Crusaders might have avoided the loss.

The only potential fly in this ointment is that New Zealand's stocks in a position in which they have previously been very well served – wing – look a bit tired right now. George Bridge is out of form and so was Sevu Reece before his two tries against the Blues. His ability in confined spaces is excellent, as is his speed over 10-15m, but his straight-line speed is not in the category of others - which can be a liability at top level.

Caleb Clarke is a stone-cold certainty to make the All Blacks but, with Jordan at fullback, who else might fill the other wing? Leicester Fainga'anuku was well held by the Blues' defence; Mark Telea was exposed under the high ball against the Crusaders. The Chiefs' Etene Nanai-Seturo is another possibility, and if you wanted a roughie, the Hurricanes' Salesi Rayasi could be it.

Whichever way you look at it, Barrett's shift to the midfield could be good for the All Blacks. It was clear last year they needed some extra thrust and attacking verve in the midfield and out wide. Watching the All Blacks unsuccessfully trying to penetrate England's defence in 2018 and 2019 are sobering memories.

Barrett in the midfield and some new blood capable of the unexpected out wide could be the way to fix that.