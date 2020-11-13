Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

Paul Lewis: Unpacking the sorry Team New Zealand America's Cup mess

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Racecourses for the 36th America's Cup revealed in stunning animation. Video / Emirates Team NZ
By:

OPINION:

So the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) called for Grant Dalton's head – but you wonder now whether some ministry heads might roll first.

That was the extreme to which this sorry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.