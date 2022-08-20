David Havili, Richie Mo'unga and Sam Whitelock all spoke out in support of Ian Foster. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

One of the most intriguing aspects of the horrible mess that was Ian Foster's reconfirmation was how All Blacks players became publicly involved.

Former players, free from the restriction of saying things which might affect their selection, have often weighed in on coach discussions. But current ones?

Foster's troops weighed in on his behalf in a way little, or perhaps never, seen before. New Zealand rugby's ethic not so very long ago has been for current players to say their piece behind closed doors – certainly not using the media to do so.

The question was asked by the media this time round with Foster in crisis. But players under a coach under the pump have traditionally come up with generalities or deflections. In the past, there's been no point in a player publicly pinning his colours to a coach in the gun. There's not much future in antagonising the next bloke through the door.

However, captain Sam Cane, No 8 Ardie Savea, first-five Richie Mo'unga, midfielder David Havili and senior lock Sam Whitelock all came out with varying degrees of support for Foster.

Cane can be placed in the "Well, he would, wouldn't he?" category. Cane has been almost as much under fire as his coach, and one clear possibility was a new coach cleaning the stables to a degree that saw the captain swept out as well.

The talismanic Savea is so assured of selection that he could say almost anything; there'd be a national revolt if speaking his mind somehow cost him a spot in the team.

So the really interesting contributions were from Whitelock, Havili and Mo'unga, all Crusaders, coached by the heir apparent, Scott Robertson. Whitelock chose less direct speech when asked how he would contribute to the NZR review of the coaching, saying the team was always trying to be better.

"That's right across the board, so it doesn't matter what role you have in this environment, you're always looking to get better," he said. "That's the same if you're a head coach or Fletcher Newell being the latest All Black. It's actually on all of us, it's never just one person."

Havili said: "It's a credit to Foz, he's been copping it in the media. We've got his back very strongly. He's a smart coach and we love playing for him and that performance showed."

Mo'unga, speaking before the win over the Boks, said: "Fozzie is the man for the job. I 100 per cent back Fozzie, because of his coaching ability."

Some put this down to growing player power, also seen in the players' stubborn – and justified – reluctance to rubber stamp the Silver Lake deal until options were considered. Others view the players' comments as siege mentality – not unusual after five losses in seven tests – or a genuine concern that their poor form should not affect Foster's future.

The cynical might assert Havili has reason to support his coach – his position in the midfield has been under question too; he responded with a fine performance last weekend, benefitting (as did others) from the All Blacks backline attacking from greater depth.

Cane would be expected to back his coach. Photo / photosport.nz

Whatever the motivation and impact, it was an intriguing departure from players' normal stoicism on such matters. Former All Blacks coach John Hart – one of the finest of rugby brains and no stranger to the sort of criticism Foster endured – said this week that "you've got to be careful" about players with vested interests in the coach who is selecting them; one of Foster's mistakes had been in not listening to player concerns about the coaching staff after last year's northern tour.

It seems he is listening now. The promotion of Joe Schmidt to hands-on attack coach broadens his role as a selector; Schmidt seems to have played a role in finally – finally – giving serious game time to some of the younger players, particularly in the front row.

Foster, in his reconfirmation press conference, seemed to suggest more would be on the way, though it is eminently possible to wonder why it has taken so long. "It's easy to look at selections in hindsight," he said, pointing out (justifiably) that young players like Ethan de Groot had needed more work and that other players were affected by injuries, fitness, Covid and other complications.

There's no hindsight here. Regular readers of this column (hello, Mum) will know that I have been harping on about blooding young players ever since the end of last year's tour – and that Foster's previous selections have been steeped in misplaced conservatism.

There's still time but you wonder why those selected but little played (Stephen Perofeta, still not an All Black; Roger Tuivasa-Sheck; Aidan Ross; Hoskins Sotutu) haven't had more game time. Why also has 14-test lock Tupou Vaa'i not had more starts against quality opposition, preparing him for the inevitable time he is needed to step up?

Even if the All Blacks keep winning, the anti-Foster brigade will snipe that the victories were conceived elsewhere. They're already doing it; social media – and some mainstream media – are saying the Ellis Park triumph belonged to new forwards coach Jason Ryan, rather than Foster.

If they keep winning, expect the same sentiments to be aired in Schmidt's favour. Foster can win…but he can't win…unless he wins big. Even then, the kudos could go somewhere else.