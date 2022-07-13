All Blacks Captain Sam Cane addresses the media following the loss to Ireland.

OPINION:

Golfing great Arnold Palmer once put it this way: "Why hit a conservative shot? If you miss it, you're in just as much trouble as if you miss a bold shot."

That's certainly now true for Ian Foster and his All Blacks coaching team. They're in just as much trouble as if they'd boldly had a shot at what many wanted — build a young, hungry team and bed in the combinations to win the World Cup for a record fourth time.

That innate conservatism has left Foster in a difficult place, even if the series against Ireland is won. The first test victory papered over the cracks; the Irish got their fingernails under it straight away, revealing the fissures underneath.

The All Blacks' conservative selections, in particular, and game plans have been laid bare. For the first 20 minutes of the second test, they played like men who thought they had the goods to seal the series and give the new boys, and those rested so far, a consolation trot in the third test.

There's been a persistent sense of discomfort that the selectors have been content to trust in the tried and true — when the evidence of last year's northern tour was that they might not be good enough any more; rejuvenation was required.

Everyone knows how difficult 2021 was – but the thinking seemed to be that all would come right when Covid receded, when the All Blacks were rested and fresh; when the world altered its axis to the correct angle. The power would return to the truly anointed.

The All Blacks' conservative selections and game plans have been laid bare. Photo / Getty

Yes, six new All Blacks were created in this year's squad. But how much have we seen of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Stephen Perofeta, Aidan Ross, Folau Fakatava and Pita Gus Sowakula? There's been plenty of 22-year-old Leicester Fainga'anuku but he seemed to embody the All Blacks' inconsistency — excellent one week, execrable the next.

What's needed is a touch of Baby Blacks urgency. Back in '86, with about 20 first-string All Blacks banned after the rebel Cavaliers tour of South Africa, a dramatically weakened All Blacks side, their L plates prominently displayed, were not expected to trouble France. They won, with an underdog performance that kick-started the career of 23-year-old Sean Fitzpatrick, among others.

A year later, the selectors merged rebels and Baby Blacks, healed the rifts and easily won the first World Cup. Of the 30-odd rebels, only 10 regained their All Blacks jerseys. Fast forward 36 years and we seem to have lost the ability to blend new faces with the experienced. The new guys have been selected — but not played. What's the point?

The Springboks made 14 changes for their second test against Wales — and lost (a fifth loss in 10 tests). But at least they know their World Cup lineup now, or mostly so.

We seem to fear blooding new talent. Yet Gary Whetton was 21 when he was surprisingly drafted in to face the Springboks in his first test — that deciding cauldron against the 1981 Boks, the famed "flour bomb" test. Plenty thought he wasn't ready. Richie McCaw was 20 on debut against Ireland, Ian Kirkpatrick 21 in his first; Michael Jones 22, John Kirwan 19. I could go on.

Foster's All Blacks haven't had a lot of "if you're good enough, you're old enough". To be fair, maybe not all the candidates are of the Jones, Kirwan and McCaw standard. But the mindset has been more "you'll be eased in gently; behind the incumbents".

Will Jordan and the All Blacks dejected after their loss. Photo / Photosport

Now the incumbents have shown some feet of clay, fans and media have been calling for change. Few have suggested precisely what changes to make, other than sending Foster and lieutenants to a dark hole where they can think about what they've done.

But the talent's there. Here is a list of players in the All Blacks squad but not used (because of Covid, injury or youth), plus those simply discarded:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Alex Hodgman, Ethan de Groot, Joe Moody, Nepo Laulala, Josh Lord, Tupou Va'ai, Ethan Blackadder, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu, Cullen Grace.

Backs: Brad Weber, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Anton Lienart-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, George Bridge.

That's 19, almost enough to fashion a full match-day squad; half are young blokes on the way up.

Of course, Foster has some excuses regarding those either unable to play or held back. But if you select new/young talent, why not give it a chance? Tuivasa-Sheck is the perfect example. Midfield's still a problem; give him a go. Or play Jordie Barrett there. Many will say Tuivasa-Sheck isn't ready. Well, get him ready by giving him a shot, à la Gary Whetton.

So here's some changes that could be made to promote youth and urgency:



• Samisoni Taukei'aho to start

• Ardie Savea to 7 (no Sam Cane, even though he defended massively last weekend)

• Pita Gus Sowakula or Sotutu to start at 8

• Folau Fakatava as bench halfback

• Jordie Barrett at second-five; Jack Goodhue at centre

• Clarke and Rieko Ioane on the wings

• Will Jordan at fullback

• Tuivasa-Sheck on the bench