Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: The intriguing All Blacks XV selection facing Ian Foster

By
4 mins to read
Stephen Perofeta and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are among the contenders. Photo / photosport.nz

Stephen Perofeta and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are among the contenders. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

One of the intriguing elements of the twin rugby tours of the Northern Hemisphere will be the brutal reality that, in such circumstances, selection is closely tied to rejection by more than just spelling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.