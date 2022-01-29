Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Paul Lewis: The difference between Hamish Bond and Nick Kyrgios

5 minutes to read
Nick Krygios (L) and Hamish Bond. Photo / Getty Images.

Nick Krygios (L) and Hamish Bond. Photo / Getty Images.

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

If you ever needed anyone to explain Nick Kyrgios to you, then that person arrived this week in the form of Hamish Bond and his retirement.

You see, one of these things is not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.