Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: Sam Cane's outburst is just a symptom of greater All Blacks concerns

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Ardie Savea opens up on how the All Blacks are dealing with back to back loses. Video / All Blacks
By:

OPINION:

Hopefully someone is acquainting embattled All Blacks skipper Sam Cane with the ancient saying: The turtle shouldn't quarrel with the lake.

In other words, don't bite the hand that feeds you – pretty much

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.