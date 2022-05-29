Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: Does Sam Cane still deserve the All Blacks' No 7 jersey?

4 minutes to read
Sam Cane will almost certainly be Ian Foster's choice to lead out the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

Sam Cane will almost certainly be Ian Foster's choice to lead out the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

There's no doubt about it – if you criticise All Black skipper Sam Cane, you feel like an absolute heel.

The man is clearly so suited to the job; intelligent, courageous, a deep rugby

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.