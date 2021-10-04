Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Patrick McKendry: The two big All Blacks questions that were answered in Springboks loss

4 minutes to read
Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks in action against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Right, well that's settled, at least. On a night when the All Blacks as a group failed to cope with the Springboks' set piece excellence, breakdown superiority, defensive pressure, and, underpinning it all, hunger,

