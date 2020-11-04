Patrick McKendry: How Sam Cane has grabbed All Blacks 'by the scruff of the neck'

OPINION:

There is an understanding among high-performance rugby teams that has become a dogma as far as the All Blacks are concerned – the recognition that it's not the coaching team that drives standards and effort but the players themselves and particularly, the leaders among that playing group.

Sam Cane's utter delight in the aftermath of the All Blacks' stunning 43-5 victory over the Wallabies in Sydney, a joy which expressed itself at the Bledisloe Cup presentation through a pledge to fill the old trophy with lager, would have been a result of the win and a cup retained, but also what he and his senior colleagues had achieved and the promise of what lies ahead.

Cane has grown significantly as a player and leader since assuming the captaincy and is one of the few to have enhanced his reputation in all three Bledisloe Cup tests – from the draw in Wellington last month to the improved collective performance at Eden Park seven days later, and finally the demolition job at ANZ Stadium.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has consistently performed across the first three Bledisloe Cup tests. Photo / Photosport

The responsibility of leading any team can weigh heavily and few know the pressure of what leading the All Blacks is like, so it is a testament to Cane's talent and maturity that the 28-year-old has taken to it so well.

A senior player at the Blues remarked to me this week that Cane had taken the team "by the scruff of the neck" and it's difficult to disagree. Kieran Read and before him Richie McCaw were difficult acts to follow but Cane looks increasingly comfortable and credit for that must also go to head coach Ian Foster, who handed the job to Cane and has provided the environment for him and his teammates to flourish.

A significant aspect to last Saturday's victory is that Cane wasn't the only senior player to step up – another reason the All Blacks' success and Cane's excitement at what is developing.

Sam Whitelock was quiet in Wellington and while his eventual diagnosis with concussion – which forced him to miss the 27-7 win in Auckland a week later – may have had something to do with it, his form for the Crusaders this season wasn't as dominant as usual, which was perhaps a reflection of a covid-disrupted year that began with the Panasonic club in Japan.

But Whitelock was a hugely influential figure at the weekend, as was Dane Coles, Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga and while the latter is only 26 and in his third year with the All Blacks, implicit in the first-five role is the requirement to lead and he did that as well as anyone.

Sam Whitelock had one of his best games in a long time in Bledisloe III. Photo / Getty

In this respect, the gulf between the All Blacks and Wallabies is wider than the Tasman; it's getting to Pacific Ocean proportions. Australia halfback Nic White is an experienced operator who played well in Wellington but he was completely put off his game in Sydney before being replaced by 22-year-old Tate McDermott, who was far better.

White had a big responsibility in helping guide debutant inside backs Noah Lolesio and Irae Simone, but failed dismally and now must be in danger of losing his place in the nine jersey for Bledisloe IV in Brisbane on Saturday.

White, who was far too easy to wind up, was indicative of the Wallabies' failure of leadership in Sydney, a result which was a huge setback for Australian rugby and head coach Dave Rennie.

Exciting new talent Caleb Clarke, 21, has had a sensational start to his test career but it's on the work of the team's leaders that consistent, sustained success is built.

Changes are coming this week but that leadership will again make up the spine of Foster's starting XV for Brisbane.

Unfortunately for Rennie, it's a luxury he and Australian rugby don't have and that's what will prevent them from breaking their Bledisloe Cup drought for the foreseeable future.

The drinks are on Cane for a few years yet.