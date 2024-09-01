Advertisement
Paralympics 2024: Danielle Aitchison claims silver in 200m T36 final in Paris

NZ Herald
Danielle Aitchison claimed the silver medal in the women's 200m T36 final. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi sprinter Danielle Aitchison has claimed New Zealand’s second medal of the Paralympic Games, finishing second in the women’s 200m T36 final.

Only a day earlier, the Morrinsville-born 23-year-old stamped her medal credentials when she ran a 28.09sec to break the Paralympic Games 200m record by 0.1sec in her heat.

It was an accolade Aitchison added alongside her reigning world record time of 27.47sec set in the final of the world championship in May and saw her enter the final as the fastest qualifier.

But in a tightly contested final, it was a two-horse race as the Kiwi was outpaced by reigning Paralympic champion Shi Yiting of China by 0.14sec; the Chinese athlete breaking Aitchison’s Paralympic record and finishing just 0.03sec off Aitchison’s world record time.

The final was significantly faster than when the two competed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with the same result; Aitchison bettered her time from that final by more than 2sec in Paris.

It was Aitchison’s third Games medal, following a silver in the same event and a bronze in the 100m T36 in Tokyo, but was one that might have come with a tinge of disappointment given her times leading into the race.

“It’s definitely mixed emotions,” Aitchison told TVNZ after the race.

“I’m super happy to get silver and that was a brilliant race, but I’m just a little bit disappointed at the same time knowing that I definitely had a chance to get the gold medal and just that last five metres cost me.”

The two will likely meet again when the 100m T36 gets underway, with the heats taking place on Wednesday. Shi Yiting comes into that race as the defending Games champion as well, after a world-record time of 13.61sec in the Tokyo final.

“I’ve definitely got a few days to rest and recover and get my energy back and go again in the 100. I’m looking forward to it; hopefully another chance to go out there and smash it.”

Fellow Kiwi Nicole Murray will have the chance to add to New Zealand’s medal tally later tonight when she rides for bronze in the women’s C5 3000m individual pursuit. Anna Taylor won New Zealand’s first medal of the Games in the same event of the C4 class.


