Now 27, the Dunedin athlete is aiming to become the third New Zealander to win three consecutive Paralympic gold medals in track and field.
Eve Rimmer won 14 medals from 1968 to 1980 (in javelin, shot put, pentathlon, and discus), claiming four golds in consecutive Paralympics. And Peter Martin won three golds in a row in the shot put from 1996 to 2004.
The down-to-earth Grimaldi is in a good headspace as she looks to continue her remarkable run at the pinnacle event in her sport.
“This campaign feels like a new chapter in my career,” she says. “Yes, it’s my third Games so I know what I’m up to. But every Paralympics is different, and I go into this one with a good understanding of who I am and what I have achieved.
“This time around I am not scared. That was the biggest thing holding me back – the fear of not winning and what that would mean.”
Before the Games begin, Grimaldi will have a special honour bestowed upon her.
She will be one of the New Zealand team’s flagbearers alongside Cameron Leslie for the opening ceremony.
“I couldn’t be more honoured to be one of the team flagbearers with Cam. When I was asked, I was really emotional,” she says.
“To have been thought of as a leader in this space makes me proud of how far I’ve come. It is going to be one of the highlights of my career.”
For most of her glittering career, Grimaldi has battled with imposter syndrome.
She surprised the world when she won gold on her Paralympics debut in Rio. She then backed it up in spectacular fashion at the Covid-affected Games in Tokyo.
“It has been nice to be able to take a step back and really appreciate what it took to get here and all the people who have supported me,” she says.
“I got way too bogged down in Tokyo thinking I had to win to still be classed as a champion or to be a gold medallist but it’s not the case. Those medals are in a safe at home and I will always have them.
“There is a nice freedom in that, to know I am not defined by that success. I am looking forward to another opportunity to represent my country on the world stage.”
Grimaldi is focused on jumping as far as she can.
She has set her sights of clearing 6m in the T47 long jump for the first time.
“Six metres for me in long jump has always been the goal, the old world record sat at 6.01m for nearly my whole career, and 6m is one of those goal distances, to unlock another level.”
At the Para World Championships in Kobe, Japan, Grimaldi finished second in the T47 long jump.
Her best jump of 5.84m (-0.9) could not deny Kiara Rodriguez a hat-trick of Para world titles. The Ecuadorian athlete soared out to a best of 6.17m (0.1) to clinch gold.
The world record for the T47 long jump is 6.23m.
“We have a great mutual respect for each other,” Grimaldi says of Rodriguez. “She is young and a great athlete, but I have the experience of competing at this level and I am looking forward to that challenge.”
It is a new chapter in more ways than one for Grimaldi.