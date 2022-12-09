Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Our Kiwi sporting heroes of 2022: The Black Ferns, snow stars and standouts from cycling and golf

NZ Herald
15 mins to read
The Black Ferns celebrate their win in the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Black Ferns celebrate their win in the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Black Ferns

When Wayne Smith took over as Black Ferns head coach, one thing was clear — if they continued to try and play the same as the other major nations, they would not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport