Olympics 2024: Who is Coco Yoshizawa? Japan skateboarding sensation takes gold medal

Gold medalist Coco Yoshizawa of Team Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Teenagers ruled the women’s Olympic skateboard on Monday with 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa of Japan securing gold.

Yoshizawa won with a score of 272.75 beating out 15-year-old compatriot Liz Akama and Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, who is 16..

In the men’s, Japan’s Yuto Horigome pulled off a last-ditch trick to win successive Olympic street skateboarding gold medals.

With his fifth and final trick in Monday’s final, Horigome landed a near-perfect 97.08 score. That saw him jump by American pair Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston, who did not score on their last attempt.

Horigome beat Eaton by just 0.1 points, with Huston claiming bronze.

Who is Coco Yoshizawa?

Born is Kanagawa, Japan, the teenager is five foot three. She topped qualifying for Japan in May when she was just 13 years old.

- With AAP

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.

