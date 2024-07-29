Gold medalist Coco Yoshizawa of Team Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Teenagers ruled the women’s Olympic skateboard on Monday with 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa of Japan securing gold.

Yoshizawa won with a score of 272.75 beating out 15-year-old compatriot Liz Akama and Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, who is 16..

In the men’s, Japan’s Yuto Horigome pulled off a last-ditch trick to win successive Olympic street skateboarding gold medals.

With his fifth and final trick in Monday’s final, Horigome landed a near-perfect 97.08 score. That saw him jump by American pair Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston, who did not score on their last attempt.