The Olympics boxing team coach for Samoa has died after suffering a heart attack in the athletes’ village in Paris.

Lionel Elika Fatupaito, who was 60, collapsed with a cardiac arrest while in his room with an athlete around 10.20am on Friday, police sources told French media. He died “of natural causes,” officers added.

The International Boxing Federation (IBA) immediately offered “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during Paris 2024″.

“Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community,” a statement said. “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss.”