Olympics

Olympics 2024: Man in budgie smugglers dives into the Olympic pool

Daily Telegraph UK
Quick Read
A man in colourful budgie smugglers dives into the Olympic pool to retrieve a swim cap. Video / Sky Sport

A random man wearing an eye-catching pair of trunks became a hero at the Paris Olympics after volunteering to dive into the pool to retrieve a cap.

The hilarious moment happened after the stranded swimming cap caused a delay in between the preliminary heats in the 100m women’s breaststroke.

The cap had fallen off the head of Team USA’s Emma Webber and needed to be removed ahead of the next heat with various cameras installed at the bottom of the pool. Up steps a mystery man who was ready for his big moment.

Like many heroes, the volunteer stripped down into the right attire. A loud pair of budgie smugglers stunned the crowd by performing a dive any Olympic swimmer would have been proud of.

The 15,000 crowd in the La Defense Arena continued to cheer as the man, who is thought to be an Olympic official, swam down to rescue the cap before exiting the pool. Upon leaving, the man waved the cap in the air as the majority of the arena gave a standing ovation.


