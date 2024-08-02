Live updates of all the action from the Paris Olympics on day seven.

LISTEN TO GOLD SPORT’S LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PARIS OLYMPICS BELOW

Load more





Here’s all you need to know about today’s action at the Paris Olympics across Friday, August 2 and heading into Saturday morning.

New Zealand’s medal chances on day seven

At 10.22pm, Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox will race in the Lightweight Double Scull women’s final. They set the fifth best time in the semifinals and will start in lane five. The Great British duo of Emily Craig and Imogen Grant set the world’s best time last year and will be strong favourites.

After racing was postponed today, Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie will compete for a medal in the 49er medal race at around 11.13pm, if the wind is there. They sit third, just eight points back from gold medal spot. Windsurfers Josh Armit and Veerle ten Have are through to their respective quarter-finals where it’s knockout racing from here as they chase medals in potential races.

Tokyo medallist Dylan Schmidt has trampoline qualification and then a likely final at 5.45am. Madeline Davidson could be in the women’s final should she qualify.

BMX racing Rico Bearman only got stronger through his four races this morning, putting in an impressive ride to win the last chance qualifier race to make the semifinals. He’ll hope to continue that form and race for a medal at 7.35am.

Also in action:

Golf: Ryan Fox eyes leaderboard Le Golf National

Ryan Fox sits at four-under after day one, four shots back from leader Hideki Matsuyama. Daniel Hillier is down the other end of the leaderboard after opening with a four-over.

Judo: Sydnee Andrews makes Olympic debut

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Andrews will take on Larisa Ceric of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first round of the +78kg category. With potential bouts later in day should she win the opener.

Swimming: Last effort for the Kiwis

Erika Fairweather and Eve Thomas line up in the 800m freestyle women’s heats while Cameron Gray races in the 100m butterfly men’s heats.

Canoe slalom - First look at kayak cross

Kiwis Finn Butcher and Luuka Jones compete in the KX event, as it makes its debut at the Games. It’s a bit like snowboard cross or BMX racing where four paddlers are on the water racing each other, starting with a drop into the water.

Athletics - Opening day of track and field

Sam Tanner (men’s 1500m heats) and Zoe Hobbs (women’s 100m heat) kick things off on the track followed by the men’s shot put qualifying tomorrow morning featuring Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh.

Hockey - Black Sticks’ final game

The men’s hockey team play for pride when they take on Ireland in their final pool game. Both teams are winless.

Day 7 schedule

Friday August 2

8pm: Judo - Women’s +78kg round of 64 (Sydnee Andrews v Larisa Ceric of Bosnia and Herzegovina)

8.24pm: Judo - Women’s +78kg round of 32 (Sydnee Andrews) - if qualified

9pm: Swimming - 800m freestyle women’s heats (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas)

9pm: Swimming - 100m butterfly men’s heats (Cameron Gray)

9.17pm: Golf, men’s second round (Ryan Fox)

9.05pm: Athletics - Men’s 1500m heats (Sam Tanner)

9.50pm: Athletics - women’s 100m heat (Zoe Hobbs)

10pm: Gymnastics -Trampoline women’s qualification (Madeline Davidson)

10.05pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s races 2-4 (Greta Pilkington)

10.13pm: Sailing - 49erFX medal race (Jo Alex and Molly Meech)

10.17pm: Golf, men’s second round (Daniel Hillier)

10.20pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s races 3-4 (Tom Saunders)

10.22pm: Rowing - Lightweight Double Scull women’s final (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox)

11.13pm: Sailing - 49er medal race (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

11.16pm: Judo - Women’s +78kg quarter-finals (Sydnee Andrews) - if qualified

11.50pm: Gymnastics - Trampoline women’s final (Madeline Davidson) - if qualified

Saturday August 3

12.03am: Sailing - Foil women’s quarter-finals, semifinals and final (Veerle ten Have)

12.15am: Sailing - Foil men’s quarter-finals, semifinals and final (Josh Armit)

1.30am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s time trial (Finn Butcher)

2.40am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s time trial (Luuka Jones)

3am: Hockey - Black Sticks v Ireland pool game

4am: Gymnastics - Trampoline men’s qualification (Dylan Schmidt)

5.45am: Gymnastics - Trampoline men’s final (Dylan Schmidt) - if qualified

6am: BMX racing, men’s semifinal (Rico Bearman)

6.10am: Athletics - Men’s shot put qualifying (Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh)

7am: Swimming - 100m butterfly men’s semifinal (Cameron Gray) - if qualified

7.35am: BMX racing, men’s final (Rico Bearman) - if qualified





Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.



