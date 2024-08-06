Imane Khelif after winning the Women's 66kg Quarter-final round match against Anna Luca Hamori on Hungary on August 3.

Umar Kremlev, the Russian sports minister who runs the IBA, and other IBA officials have said the tests showed the women, who are not transgender, have XY chromosomes, suggesting they held a testosterone-based advantage over other women, who typically have XX chromosomes. The IBA has not produced proof of the test results, including during a Paris news conference on Monday.

The controversy ignited last week, when Italian boxer Angela Carini quit her fight with Khelif after taking a punch less than a minute into the bout. A barrage of attacks followed, including from former President Donald Trump, author J.K. Rowling and billionaire Elon Musk, creating a ferocious debate about gender in sports.

The IOC cut ties with the IBA last year, citing Kremlev’s close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, financial irregularities and allegations of election rigging to keep Kremlev in power. IOC officials say Kremlev and the IBA, and therefore any tests they say they administered, are not credible.

“The method of the testing, the idea of the testing, which happened overnight – is not legitimate,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

Executives from the IOC and USA Boxing, which is working to develop a new federation to run Olympic boxing, say Kremlev’s goal is to disrupt the Paris Olympics, in which neither the IBA nor Russia is participating.

At their news conference this week, Kremlev and other IBA officials claimed tests dating back to the 2022 world championships suggested the two fighters had an advantage, and they said they were worried about the safety of other female fighters at the Olympics. But they never acted on these concerns in the months leading up to the 2023 world championships. The two boxers, who had fought for years without issue until the 2023 disqualification, were allowed to fight after the disqualifications as well.

IOC and USA Boxing officials have pointed out that the disqualifications came just three days after Khelif beat Russian boxer Azalia Amineva, removing the only blemish from Amineva’s still-undefeated record.

Lin’s semifinal bout against Turkey’s Esra Yildiz Kahraman is tonight.





