Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez has revealed she competed at the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.

Hafez caused an upset in the opening round to reach the last 16 of the women’s sabre before losing to 10th seed Jeon Ha-young.

But her remarkable revelation came later on Instagram in a post titled “Seven months pregnant Olympian!’, when she announced she had been competing while carrying her “little Olympian”.

Hafez, who also represented her country in Rio and Tokyo, wrote: “What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three!”