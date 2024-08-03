There could be more medals from the Kiwi sailing contingent with both windsurfers Veerle ten Have and Josh Armit lining up in the quarter-finals with possible finals taking place at 10.50pm and 11.23pm respectively.

Then set your alarm for 5am for the start of the men’s shot put with two medal chances in Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh in the final. The three Americans of two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl as well as Czech Tomas Stanek will be pushing for medals.

Erika Fairweather will appear in a fourth final at the Games, swimming in the 800m freestyle final at 7.09am, an event she dubbed her least favourite yesterday.

Then at 7.20am, the fastest women in the world will compete in the 100m final. Kiwi Zoe Hobbs will run in the semifinals at 5.50am to get a spot in the medal race.

Other Kiwis in action

Golf: Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier

It’s round three at Le Golf National where Fox (-2) and Hillier (+6) both need a low round to have any chance of being in medal contention with the leaders at -11.

Shooting: Chloe Tipple

Appearing in her third Olympics, Tipple takes part in the women’s skeet qualification.

Cycling - Men’s road race (Laurence Pithie and Corbin Strong)

A long day on the bike awaits the Kiwi duo. They face a 273km journey, the longest in Olympic history expected to take around seven hours. World road race champion Mathieu van der Poel and Olympic time trial champion Remco Evenepoel are in the field.

Sailing - More Kiwis on the water

Greta Pilkington (36th of 43) and Tom Saunders (5th of 43) return to action in the dingeys while Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson begin their Nacra campaign.

Canoe slalom - Luuka Jones and Finn Buther

With the qualification out of the way now it’s time to race each other with Jones and Butcher hitting the water, which they do from a ramp, to race in the thrilling KX (think snowboard cross on water).

New Zealand schedule Olympics 2024 Day 8

Saturday August 3

7pm: Golf, men’s third round (Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier)

7pm: Shooting, women’s skeet qualification (Chloe Tipple)

8.18pm: Rowing – Single sculls women’s final (Emma Twigg)

8.30pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s final (Tom Mackintosh)

9pm: Cycling - Men’s road race (Laurence Pithie and Corbin Strong)

10.05pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s races 5-6 (Greta Pilkington)

10.13pm: Sailing - Foil women’s quarter-finals (Veerle ten Have)

10.20pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s races 4-6 (Tom Saunders)

10.33pm: Sailing - Foil men’s quarter-finals (Josh Armit)

10.35pm: Sailing - Foil women’s semifinals (Veerle ten Have) - if qualified

10.50pm: Sailing - Foil women’s final (Veerle ten Have) - if qualified

10.55pm: Sailing - Foil men’s semifinals (Josh Armit) - if qualified

11.05pm: Sailing - Nacra races 1-3 (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

11.23pm: Sailing - Foil men’s final (Josh Armit) - if qualified

Sunday August 4

1.30am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s round 1 (Luuka Jones)

2.40am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s time round 1 (Finn Butcher)

5am: Athletics - Men’s shot put final (Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh)

5.15am: Athletics - Men’s 1500m repechage (Sam Tanner)

5.50am: Athletics - Women’s 100m semifinal - Zoe Hobbs

7.09am: Swimming - 800m freestyle women’s final (Erika Fairweather)

7.20am: Athletics - Women’s 100m final - Zoe Hobbs - if qualified

