Brazilian swimmer Ana Vieira posted a picture on Instagram of herself in Paris at the Olympics. Photo / Instagram; _anavieeiraa

A Brazilian swimmer has become the first athlete to be kicked out of the Olympic village at the Paris games after she and her boyfriend sneaked out to have a night on the town in Paris.

Swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira, 22, went out with her boyfriend, fellow swimmer Gabriel Santos, on July 26 after both had been knocked out of their respective events. The pair were swimming for their country in the 4X100m freestyle relay.

While Santos apologised for breaking protocol and was allowed to stay on in the village, Brazilian Olympic officials said Vieira became abusive when she was questioned.

Head of the Brazilian swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka, said Vieira, “in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested the technical decision taken by the Brazilian Swimming Team committee”.