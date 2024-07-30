Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: Brazilian swimmer banned after night on the town in Paris

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Brazilian swimmer Ana Vieira posted a picture on Instagram of herself in Paris at the Olympics. Photo / Instagram; _anavieeiraa

Brazilian swimmer Ana Vieira posted a picture on Instagram of herself in Paris at the Olympics. Photo / Instagram; _anavieeiraa

A Brazilian swimmer has become the first athlete to be kicked out of the Olympic village at the Paris games after she and her boyfriend sneaked out to have a night on the town in Paris.

Swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira, 22, went out with her boyfriend, fellow swimmer Gabriel Santos, on July 26 after both had been knocked out of their respective events. The pair were swimming for their country in the 4X100m freestyle relay.

While Santos apologised for breaking protocol and was allowed to stay on in the village, Brazilian Olympic officials said Vieira became abusive when she was questioned.

Head of the Brazilian swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka, said Vieira, “in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested the technical decision taken by the Brazilian Swimming Team committee”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Thus, athlete Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira was punished with removal from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately.”

Brazilian swimmer Ana Vieira with her boyfriend Gabriel Santos. Photo / Instagram; _anavieeiraa
Brazilian swimmer Ana Vieira with her boyfriend Gabriel Santos. Photo / Instagram; _anavieeiraa

Officials from the Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports said her reaction had been “disrespectful and aggressively challenge[ing]”.

Vieira had earlier posted an image on social media of the couple outside the Eiffel Tower before the start of the Games.

Brazil’s swim team leader Gustavo Otsuka told Reuters: “We’re not here playing or taking a vacation”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’re here working for Brazil, for the 200 million taxpayers who are working for us. We can’t play around here. She took a completely inappropriate position to make her point, her dismay, about the formation of the relay.”

Vieira, who made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, shares images of the couple on her Instagram page, which has more than 26,000 followers.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.


Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics