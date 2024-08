There has been multiple falls in in the Men's 5000m first heat. Video / Sky Sport

Australian men’s Olympic hockey player Tom Craig is in custody after being arrested in Paris.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed a player was arrested on Tuesday night, local media reporting for allegedly trying to buy cocaine.

However, the AOC said in a statement no charges had been laid.

The AOC didn’t reveal the identity of the player, however, it was confirmed by AAP to be Kookaburras star Craig.