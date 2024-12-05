“The FEI has suspended British dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin for one year and imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 ($11,300), effectively concluding the disciplinary proceedings against her,” the governing body said in a statement.

“Dujardin has been provisionally suspended since 23 July, 2024 for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension.

“During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a national federation.

“British Equestrian and British Dressage have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in Dujardin’s ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period.”

British Equestrian chief executive Jim Eyre said the “welfare and ethical treatment of horses has always been a priority”.

British Dressage chief executive Jason Brautigam said the organisation took a “zero-tolerance approach” towards breaches of equine welfare policies.

- ‘Darkest’ period -

Dujardin, in a statement to Britain’s PA news agency, said she accepted the FEI’s sanction, also revealing she was pregnant at the time the incident came to light.

“As the federation has recognised, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologise again,” she said. “I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will forever aim to do better.

“This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me.”

Dujardin has won six Olympic medals including individual and team gold at London 2012, retaining her individual dressage title at the Rio Games four years later.

She could have become Britain’s most decorated woman Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of cyclist Laura Kenny, with whom she is tied on six medals.

Dujardin was eliminated from the European Championships in 2019 after blood was found on her horse, Mount St John Freestyle, in a post-competition check.

The FEI said the action taken then did not imply there was any intent to injure the horse.