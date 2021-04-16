Olympics: Kiwi Olympian Ella Williams admits hesitancy over taking Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

New Zealand Olympians gathered at The Cloud with 100 days to go before Tokyo 2021. Video / Jed Bradley

New Zealand surfer Ella Williams has expressed her concern over receiving a Covid-19 vaccination ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes participating in Olympic build-up events have begun to receive their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while those remaining in Aotearoa a little longer will be eligible to receive theirs over the coming month.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has said it will do its best to send a fully-vaccinated team to Tokyo, despite vaccination not being a mandatory requirement for athletes.

"Our absolute commitment is to get as many people vaccinated as we can," CEO Kereyn Smith told 1 NEWS on Friday.

However, Williams has spoken out about her hesitancy to receive a vaccine she believes requires serious consideration for elite athletes.

"I'm definitely considering it and researching into it and, yeah, I haven't made a decision yet," she told 1 NEWS.

"As athletes, we're all so cautious about what we take," she said.

"What we put in our mouths, what we put in our bodies - we do have to be very careful and very smart about what we do take."

New Zealand surfer Ella Williams. Photo / Photosport

Smith said the NZOC is working hard to educate athletes ahead of their travels.

"We're just gradually working through that process and also making sure that in the event that they're unsure about the vaccine, what difference will it make for the health and wellbeing for them, the team, Japanese people and New Zealanders on their return."

One athlete and Olympic veteran who has no hesitancy when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine is Dame Valerie Adams.

Adams received her first dose on Saturday morning in jovial fashion, telling media she barely felt the needle's presence and after stating the seriousness of the pandemic situation.

"That wasn't even sore," Adams said after receiving the jab. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"I am pro-vaccination and hopefully most of our athletes get it because for me it's not only about keeping myself safe but keeping everybody else safe," Adams told nzherald.co.nz.

"It's the least we can do to be able to make these Games go ahead and eventually I think it's going to be part of our passports - if you don't get a vaccination they won't let you in.

"I'm waiting for the day that my whole family can be vaccinated to be honest."

Adams will join Barbara Kendall as the only New Zealand women to have competed at five Olympic Games, while Williams will be competing at her first.