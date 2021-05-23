Olympics awaits: NZ Sevens teams set for months away from home

Australia's Dylan Pietsch is tackled by Scott Curry. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Sevens teams could be offshore for months later this year in their quest for Olympic glory, with the Tokyo Games fast approaching.

The teams are looking to make a trip to Australia next month for more matches against Australia and some against Fiji, and will likely remain there before travelling to Tokyo for the Games.

Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting confirmed they were planning the three-team friendly tournament; however, the dates were not yet set but would be sometime in late June.

"Fiji women haven't had much prep; they've been stuck in Fiji so it's important to go and help them get to the Olympics, then we'll go on to Japan from there," Bunting said.

Bunting said his team will have the next week off to allow them to spend time with their families before locking into competition mode again, noting just how important that week could be.

"When we do go away, we might be going away for quite a while, so it's important to reconnect with family and fill the heart, because we might be going away for a while."

The side impressed during their weekend matches against the Australians, who claimed the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games. While three of the games were decided by four points or fewer – one of those being Australia's sole win of the weekend – the Black Ferns also ran up the score a couple of times, with the likes of Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde starring throughout.

Part of the 2016 silver medal-winning campaign, Black Ferns star Shakira Baker said the weekend was a positive start for their Olympic preparations.

"We definitely grew each game. It's just continuity; fine-tuning our game plan and taking the lessons from this tournament into the next."

The All Blacks Sevens also got their preparations off on the right foot, winning all six of their matches against Australia this weekend – holding their counterparts to just one try in three of those.

Caleb Clarke and Etene Nanai-Seturo converted back to the seven-man game after playing in Super Rugby Aotearoa seamlessly, impressing with their opportunities on the pitch.