Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

NZME renews exclusive media partnership with Auckland FC

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker talks to Ryan Bridge as Auckland FC documentary series on the club's first season is released.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is proud to announce the renewal of an exclusive media partnership with Auckland Football Club (Auckland FC), building on the highly successful inaugural partnership and Auckland FC’s impressive A-League debut season.

The multi-year arrangement continues NZME’s role as Auckland FC’s exclusive media partner across

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save