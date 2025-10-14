NZME renews exclusive media partnership with Auckland FC

Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker talks to Ryan Bridge as Auckland FC documentary series on the club's first season is released.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is proud to announce the renewal of an exclusive media partnership with Auckland Football Club (Auckland FC), building on the highly successful inaugural partnership and Auckland FC’s impressive A-League debut season.

The multi-year arrangement continues NZME’s role as Auckland FC’s exclusive media partner across digital, audio and print platforms, leveraging NZME’s combined audience reach of 3.5 million Kiwis to support the club’s continued growth and community engagement.

Emily Travers, NZME head of commercial sport, partnerships and events says the renewal reflects the successful partnership between the two organisations in Auckland FC’s inaugural season.

“Auckland FC has swiftly established itself as a supreme force in Auckland and our partnership reflects the natural synergy between NZME and AFC as two dominant players in the region. Auckland FC’s ability to engage and excite communities aligns perfectly with our mission to keep Kiwis in the know and connect with audiences. Their success on and off the pitch provides compelling content opportunities across our platforms, from NZ Herald’s digital reach to Newstalk ZB’s trusted voice and The Hits’ entertainment focus.”

Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker says NZME’s support was instrumental in the club’s successful inaugural season.