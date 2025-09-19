Advertisement
Home / Sport / Football

Auckland football match assault: Man allegedly king hit, kicked opposing player in face with boot

Benjamin Plummer
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An Auckland footballer was allegedly king hit and kicked in the face after an on-field altercation spilled over past the final whistle. Photo / Getty Images

An Auckland club footballer allegedly king hit an opposing player after a game and proceeded to kick him in the face while wearing boots, breaking his jaw.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged assault shortly after a men’s Division 3 clash at Sunnynook Park

