Auckland FC

Auckland FC: Steve Corica named A-League coach of the decade, Kosta Barbarouses lone All White to win recognition

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

With 30 days till the new A League season kicks off, Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker joins Michael Morrah on Herald NOW. Video / NZ Herald
Auckland FC manager Steve Corica has been named as coach of the A-League’s Team of the Decade from 2015-2025.

The Australian was in charge of Sydney FC from 2018-23, winning two A-League titles, before guiding the Black Knights to the Premiership in their inaugural campaign last season.

The Team of

