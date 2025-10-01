With 30 days till the new A League season kicks off, Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker joins Michael Morrah on Herald NOW. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland FC manager Steve Corica has been named as coach of the A-League’s Team of the Decade from 2015-2025.

The Australian was in charge of Sydney FC from 2018-23, winning two A-League titles, before guiding the Black Knights to the Premiership in their inaugural campaign last season.

The Team of the Decade is chosen by past and present players and features eight players whom Corica has directly coached or supported during his managerial career. All Whites striker Kosta Barbarouses is the only New Zealand international named in the team.

Corica said he was shocked to receive the award, which comes 10 years on from featuring as a substitute in the last Team of the Decade from 2005-15.

“This is a really special award,” Corica said. “I was a little surprised as there are some big names who have had incredible coaching careers over the past 10 years but I’m happy and honoured to be recognised in this way.