“I am grateful to everyone who voted for me and everyone I have worked with across my career: players, coaches, staff.
“I especially want to thank my family. It is not always easy for football families; they have to endure a lot, the highs and lows, but today is definitely a high.”
Corica was also recently named Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 A-League season, which featured six Auckland FC players.
Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker said Corica was deserving of his accolade.
“Steve has consistently been the best coach in the league over the past 10 years,” Becker said.
“He has had an incredible A-League career, consistently winning silverware as a player, assistant coach and head coach. Everyone at Auckland FC is phenomenally proud of him and his achievements.”
Auckland FC open their 2025-26 campaign away to Melbourne Victory on October 18.
A-League Team of the Decade from 2015-2025:
Goalkeeper: Danny Vukovic.
Defenders: Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Alex Wilkinson (c), Rhyan Grant.
Midfielders: Luke Brattan, Diego Castro, Miloš Ninković.
Forwards: Craig Goodwin, Jamie Maclaren, Kosta Barbarouses.
Substitutes: Jamie Young (GK), Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Aziz Behich, Anthony Caceres, Isaías, Bruno Fornaroli, Besart Berisha.
Coach: Steve Corica.
Referee: Alex King.