NZ Darts Masters: Luke Littler triumphs in front of record Auckland crowd

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Luke Littler celebrates winning the New Zealand Darts Masters. Photo / Photosport

A dominant display by Luke Littler saw him claim the New Zealand Darts Masters title, beating defending champion and fellow Brit Luke Humphries in front of a record crowd in Auckland.

The 18-year-old world champion averaged 115, the highest average ever in a World Series event final, to cruise past

