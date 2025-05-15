Haupai Puha is New Zealand’s first and only professional on the Professional Darts Corporation tour. Photo / PDC
When top New Zealand darts player Haupai Puha first encountered reigning world champion Luke Littler, the circumstances were highly unusual.
The pair played darts across the internet. Puha faced Littler (then just 14 years old) as part of an online tournament during Covid-19 lockdowns. Living in isolation, players would set up a camera facing their dartboard at home and use an interactive app to keep track of scores.
Now they could meet on the oche, with 18-year-old Littler – who has taken darts to unprecedented heights with a surge in popularity around the world – taking part in the New Zealand Darts Masters at Spark Arena in Auckland on August 15-16.
Puha, the first Kiwi to compete on the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tour, has been witnessing Littler destroy opponents for fun around the world.
Littler made global headlines as a 16-year-old, reaching the world championship final in 2024 and then winning the title this year.
Alongside Littler, defending NZ Darts Masters champion and world No 1 Luke Humphries has also been confirmed, while Stephen Bunting returns Downunder for the first time since 2015, alongside 2022 champion Gerwyn Price, with Chris Dobey making his first appearance.
Two more players will be confirmed at a later date, with Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross and Nathan Aspinall all absent for family reasons.
There will be five additional New Zealand qualifiers to compete alongside Puha, with Australian duo Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock also featuring.
Littler competed in New Zealand for the first time last year and said he loved the experience.
At the time, he said taking part in those lockdown events was challenging and played a key role in his development.
“I’ve enjoyed it. It’s once a year for the fans here to see us play darts, so I just want to play my best for them.
“We had that competition in lockdown, facing Hopes and Ben [Robb], it was good to play them. It’s been good speaking with them in person and experiencing their home.”
A brief break in the PDC schedule has allowed Puha to return to New Zealand, where he can spend time with his wife and kids, who have remained in Christchurch while he’s been based overseas.
Puha travelled to Auckland this week, where he jumped off the Sky Tower for the first time. With the landing pad turned into a giant dartboard, Puha became a human dart.
The jump was to celebrate SkyCity becoming a naming sponsor for the event.
It was a thrilling experience for Puha, who will be competing in the New Zealand Darts Masters for the sixth time.
The Darts Masters first took place in 2015 in Henderson, where it spent four years, with Puha making his debut in the final year in 2018. The event then shifted to Hamilton in 2019 but was not held again until 2022 because of Covid.
Now back in Auckland and taking place in New Zealand’s biggest indoor arena, it promises to be the biggest event yet. As Puha gets limited chances to play in New Zealand, he’s excited about walking on stage in front of a home crowd.
“They’re not too friendly overseas, so I’m looking forward to actually getting the crowd behind me.
“My family comes up there in the crowd and I always look out for them. A lot of people wearing my shirts and it’s very humbling to come home and see that.
“I think everyone’s going to be excited. I know I am, and hopefully I can perform.”
Last year, Puha created history by becoming the first Kiwi to win a PDC Tour Card, gaining entry to the pro circuit, where the world’s top 128 players are.
He has until the end of the year to reach the top 64. If he fails, he faces having to go to qualifying school again.
The rankings are based on earnings over a two-year period and Puha is currently 88th, with £24,000 (NZ$53,700). As it stands, he will have to more than triple his earnings this year to crack that mark.
“I feel like I’ve gotten better,” he said. “The numbers say that I haven’t, but the experience has done me wonders.
“I’ve got a long way to go, and I’ve only got six months, so it will be tough but it’s not impossible.
“I need to make the worlds again, that will be pivotal.”