“As a consequence of pressure-filled performance moments, there are these things emerging in how we go about the movement execution that cause us to choke and be unable to perform the movement as fluently as we normally can under practice conditions or before the emerging of the condition.
“We start to internalise where, normally over years of experience, we become pretty automatic in how we execute these kinds of movements, suddenly we start to scrutinise and control the movement more in a step-by-step fashion to prevent things from going wrong.
“As soon as we do that, we start paying attention to things that we normally don’t pay attention to. We introduce the opportunity for error and the movement becomes more rigid – and the quality of execution goes down and people require longer to complete movements.
“I can imagine that in extreme cases going about a movement like that in a step-by-step fashion and being very much aware and conscious about each and every step of execution, that this can lead to a point where you halt movement and inhibit movement altogether as you transition from one sort of step to the next in your execution.”
‘My arm locked up’
Matthew Burns and Tracey Keegan are two New Zealand players who have experienced dartitis and have overcome it using different methods.
Burns says his problems began when he started putting more emphasis on his technique, in a bid to achieve the perfect throw. While his game initially improved, it didn’t take long for problems to present themselves.
He would have a minor pause before his throw, which later elongated. The problems came to a head during a trial to represent the Canterbury team.
“My arm locked up, and I couldn’t throw it,” he recalls. “It was like every time I would try throw the dart, I would fall over.
“It got to the point where my brain just said ‘no’, and it just melted in front of 50 people.”
Initially, Burns stopped throwing darts, and reverted to throwing ping-pong balls at his board, without any issues. Two months later, he decided to pick up his darts again, but it didn’t take long for the dartitis to return.
What didn’t help was that Aspinall had issues with his elbow on his throwing arm, which involved having multiple injections and shockwave therapy.
And while Aspinall still struggles with it on stage, he’s managed to contain it for the most part, largely thanks to seeing a sports psychologist and taking part in hypnotherapy.
“Instead of feeling sorry for myself, I’m owning it, and it doesn’t look pretty at times, but I found a technique to deal with it, and it’s working for me,” he said after winning the Premier League night in Manchester earlier this month.
“I could give up now and say it’s defeated me, but dartitis won’t defeat me.
“I’m battling, I’m playing my heart out, I’m giving everything to this game and I’ve found a way to deal with it.
“The amount of messages I get from people about dartitis and the mental side of the game is unreal.”
Nieuwenhuys says another technique that can be used is to try to trick the brain by secondary tasks that they need to perform while throwing a dart.
“Initially distracting yourself in what is a forced way, trying not to pay attention to the movement.
“As the secondary task is more demanding, people will be less able to spend a lot of attention on the actual skill performance per se, so prevent that deliberate, processing of movement-related information.
“Then slowly ... you’d need to introduce in the practice more representative distractors that are present during actual competition, which could include others, or other people attending performance if that is a typical thing that people become aware of and which in the first place introduces this sort of self-consciousness.”
He says similar issues are quite common in sports like golf, basketball and gymnastics and feels increasing pressures in modern sport could lead to more people suffering from similar side effects.
“With expectations in sports increasing and the demands that we place on our athletes increasing like more generally speaking,” said Nieuwenhuys.