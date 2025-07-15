“It’ll always be the special one on the World Series because for me it’s the one where I won my first one and those things stay in your mind,” said Humphries.

“They stay in your memory, so New Zealand will always hold a special place in my heart in the darting world because it’s my first, proper overseas title that I ever won with the PDC.

“The trophy is on my mantelpiece in my house. I’ve got quite a few trophies now, so we’re running out of space, but it’s quite a nice one, and one of the better World Series trophies.”

Humphries will be joined by a strong professional field including reigning world champion Luke Littler, Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey, Stephen Bunting and Heta, with two more names to be announced. The Herald understands at least one will be a new face for Kiwi fans.

Luke Humphries in action against Luke Littler, with both players set to compete in New Zealand in August. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s contingent is now complete, with Ben Robb and newcomer Dean Reyland joining Haupai Puha, Mark Cleaver, Jonny Tata and John Hurring after winning qualifying events earlier this month.

One change since Humphries’ last visit is the addition of three letters to his name, MBE, after receiving the honour in the King’s Birthday Honours in January, alongside Littler.

“It was a special honour, but I’m happy just being called Luke,” said Humphries, noting that Luke is an acronym for “Leeds United Kings of Europe”, a nod to his father’s love for the Yorkshire football club.

While last year’s visit was brief because of travel constraints, this time the players will have more time to explore Auckland and arrive a day after the Australian Darts Masters.

“We’re going to get to spend a bit more time in New Zealand, see a bit more and it’ll be nice to be in Auckland,” said Humphries.

“There’ll be a lot more to do and a chance to take in more of the heritage. Time’s gone quite quick since last year, it’ll be great to come back and hopefully retain my title.”

Luke Humphries kisses the Sid Waddell Trophy after winning the World Darts Championship. Photo / Photosport

Before he lands in New Zealand, Humphries is focused on another major goal by defending his World Matchplay title later this month, an event that will be vital in his quest to keep his world No 1 ranking heading into the revamped World Championship.

Darts world rankings are comprised of prize money earned over a two-year period, although World Series events don’t contribute to that.

“That’s something I have to work hard for,” said Humphries. “To be a two-time world champion would put me in a pretty exclusive club. Not many players have done that in the PDC.”

Despite already winning nearly everything in the sport, having won the Masters, Premier League and New York Darts Masters this year, Humphries remains hungry for more.

“I just want to make my family proud,” said Humphries. “The feeling of winning is amazing.

“Every time I do, I get this great buzz, like a rush of adrenaline. It’s something you want to keep experiencing again and again.

“If you’re creating those feelings, then you’re going to be a successful human being. That’s why I want to win as much as I can.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.