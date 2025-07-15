World darts No 1 Luke Humphries says New Zealand will always hold a special place in his heart.
On the 30-year-old’s sole visit to these shores, he won his first World Series title, 2024 New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton.
Humphries had dominated the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) circuit beforehis arrival, holding the two biggest titles in the sport – the World Championship and World Matchplay, but a World Series crown had eluded him until his victory in New Zealand.
He crushed Australia’s Damon Heta 8-2 in the final to pocket the $45,000 winner’s prize.
Speaking to the Herald before his return to defend the title at Auckland’s Spark Arena on August 15-16, Humphries explained why his Hamilton triumph was so significant.
Humphries will be joined by a strong professional field including reigning world champion Luke Littler, Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey, Stephen Bunting and Heta, with two more names to be announced. The Herald understands at least one will be a new face for Kiwi fans.
New Zealand’s contingent is now complete, with Ben Robb and newcomer Dean Reyland joining Haupai Puha, Mark Cleaver, Jonny Tata and John Hurring after winning qualifying events earlier this month.
One change since Humphries’ last visit is the addition of three letters to his name, MBE, after receiving the honour in the King’s Birthday Honours in January, alongside Littler.
“It was a special honour, but I’m happy just being called Luke,” said Humphries, noting that Luke is an acronym for “Leeds United Kings of Europe”, a nod to his father’s love for the Yorkshire football club.
While last year’s visit was brief because of travel constraints, this time the players will have more time to explore Auckland and arrive a day after the Australian Darts Masters.
“We’re going to get to spend a bit more time in New Zealand, see a bit more and it’ll be nice to be in Auckland,” said Humphries.
“There’ll be a lot more to do and a chance to take in more of the heritage. Time’s gone quite quick since last year, it’ll be great to come back and hopefully retain my title.”
Before he lands in New Zealand, Humphries is focused on another major goal by defending his World Matchplay title later this month, an event that will be vital in his quest to keep his world No 1 ranking heading into the revamped World Championship.
Darts world rankings are comprised of prize money earned over a two-year period, although World Series events don’t contribute to that.
“That’s something I have to work hard for,” said Humphries. “To be a two-time world champion would put me in a pretty exclusive club. Not many players have done that in the PDC.”