Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes his Blues debut, Will Jordan shines and Scott McLaughlin wins his opening Indycar race. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport / Spark Sport / FIBA

The Warriors' NRL trial game against the Gold Coast Titans scheduled for tonight has been cancelled due to extreme weather in Queensland.

Torrential rain and floods throughout the southeast Queensland region has forced the match to be called off once again, after bad weather initially forced a move from Saturday to tonight in the hopes it could go ahead.

However, torrential rain has continued making it impossible to proceed with the trial. The game won't be rescheduled.

The cancellation will be a blow for the Warriors, with the game seen by coaches as important preparation ahead of their first game of the 2022 NRL season against the Dragons on March 12.

The trial game was also set to be Shaun Johnson's first appearance for the Warriors since he left the club in 2018.

The Warriors, who won their preseason game against the Storm 30-16 earlier this month, will remain at their base in Redcliffe in northern Brisbane.

The Warriors during their preseason clash against the Storm on February 19. Photo / Photosport

Thousands of homes have been impacted by floods across southeast Queensland, with multiple towns facing evacuation orders.

The Brisbane River peaked this morning at 3.85m, just under the 4m peak the Bureau of Meteorology warned could be possible today.

The deadly flood waters have remained below the levels seen during the devastating 2011 floods, but Bureau of Meteorology warned another "significant peak" could occur tomorrow morning at 9am during high tide, with a top expected of about 3.7m.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk branded this a "major weather event", comparing it to ex-tropical cyclone Oswald in 2013 and ex-tropical cyclone Debbie in 2017.

At least 15,000 homes across Brisbane have been impacted by the floods, with more than 51,000 Queenslanders now without power.