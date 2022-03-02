Dylan Walker in action for the Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

Three-time Māori All Stars centre Dylan Walker has signed a three-year contract with the Warriors for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 NRL seasons.

The accomplished 27-year-old Walker, off-contract with Manly Warringah at the end of the 2022 season, has made 163 NRL appearances and scored 65 tries since his debut with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2013.

"He has proven himself among the competition's best and most consistent players over the last two seasons, a player very much on top of his game," said Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges.

"He's a high-quality centre who can also play in the halves, at fullback and fill a role in the middle if required. Dylan's going to bring so much to our side from next season."

As well as being a 2014 premiership winner with South Sydney, a former Kangaroo and New South Wales Origin representative, Walker has appeared for the Māori All Stars in each of the last three seasons.

"Signing Dylan is a terrific boost for us as we build and improve our roster for next season and beyond," said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"Along with our other major signings for 2023 and on, he will lend experience as well as adding hugely to our depth."

Walker had an exceptional 2021 season for Manly when he helped the club to within one win of the NRL grand final.

Predominantly used in a roving interchange role in 20 matches, he averaged 115 metres and 15 tackles a game, scoring five tries.

He's the Warriors' third major signing for the 2023 season and beyond following Cronulla half Luke Metcalf and Parramatta second rower Marata Niukore.